Maluma returns with a range of summer-ready accessories that nod to his Latin heritage.

This week, the 27-year-old entertainer connected with Quay on “So Much Sol,” an eyewear collection that delivers a range of bold, head-turning sunglasses as well as optical lenses. The designs were inspired by Maluma’s 2020 studio album Papi Juancho and the colorful setting of Miami, where the campaign was photographed.

“It’s important to spread love and positive energy, especially as we come out of a hard year,” Maluma said in a statement. “Music, art, and fashion are my outlet. As an artist, I’m not afraid to wear different things and to be bold with my style. I want my fans to be confident and be free to express themselves with these designs too.”

The collection includes both men and women’s frames that range between $55 to $95. Key products include the rainbow-colored Yada Yada sunglasses, the Playa polarized aviators, and the colbalt blue Nightfall model.

“Eyewear for me is a statement piece that changes not just your mood or confidence but complements it. For example, if I am feeling bold or clean cut that day, my eye changes my entire face or presence,” Maluma added. “I feel eyewear has replaced shoes as a statement on someone … I want people to feel self empowered to have the freedom of expression through fashion and style. For me, life without expression is boring, so I want my fans not to be afraid in being visually expressive through style.”

You can check out campaign and product images of the Quay x Maluma collection below. The pieces are available now at Quay’s online store.