Maharishi has linked up with G.H. Bass to rework the shoemaker’s iconic Weejun Penny Loafer.

Arriving in two colourways — black and wine — the collaboration blends Maharishi’s focus on environmentally-focused and durable utilitarian apparel with G.H. Bass’ dedication to producing honest footwear.

Handcrafted in premium natural leather, the loafer features an all-over deboss pattern using Maharishi’s own “Bonsai Forest” camouflage pattern as well as a smart penny cut out on the bridge.

Bringing contemporary flair to a classic design, each shoe is then hand-stitched using tubular moccasin constructions.

Get a closer look at the capsule below, and cop the Maharishi x G.H. Bass loafer capsule on 6 August via the Maharishi webstore.