London-based Loutre and Carhartt WIP for a recycled clothing incentive, arriving courtesy of the labels’ experimentation and research platform, Loutre.Lab.

Founded in 2018, Loutre is a London-based unisex clothing brand rooted in conscious design. The brainchild of Pia Schiele, the imprint takes note of the designer’s background in photography, graphic, and product design to create unique streetwear inspired by her time spent snowboarding, surfing and skating.

All Loutre’s products are made in small batches to prevent over-consumption and are sourced from local, ethical and eco-friendly suppliers who provide biodegradable denim, recycled cotton, and natural rubbers.

The collection features two one-off outfits for the winter and summer seasons. The first ensemble comprises a pair of wool trousers with asymmetric Kevlar panelling, which has been carefully placed onto the fabric to reinforce high-impact areas and prevent abrasion. The summer outfit focuses on adaptability and offers trousers and jackets which can be switched from full-length to short and from longsleeve to gilet respectively.

Take a look at the research project below. All of the pieces are one-offs and will not be released by Loutre.