This year, the 501 Day festivities from Levi’s will include a full day of programming and exclusive product drops.

The 501 Day celebration for 2021—which marks the 148th birthday of the blue jeans—is being marked with a new 501 Original campaign. The seven voices featured in the campaign—all of whom Levi’s said embody a spirit of creativity, authenticity, self-expression, and originality—are Naomi Osaka, Hailey Bieber, Emma Chamberlain, Barbie Ferreira, Jaden Smith, Marcus Rashford, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Leading up to May 20, Levi’s rolled out a slew of 501 Originals content.

“The 501® is the original blue jean so it made sense to celebrate our icon with this cast of ORIGINALS,” Karen Riley-Grant, Levi’s chief marketing officer, said in a press release. “We are inspired by the emotional connection they each have with the 501—their personal styles & stories make the jean so uniquely their own.”

The full schedule for special 501 Day programming is as follows:

11:00 a.m. ET – Coffee Talk with Emma Chamberlain and Hailey Bieber Premiering on Levi’s YouTube

1:00 p.m ET – #501Originals Trading Cards pack rips with Jeff Carvalho on @Levis Instagram

3:00 p.m. ET – Live performances by Kehlani, Eric Nam, Joyce Wrice & Duckwrth Premiering on Levi’s YouTube

4:00 p.m. ET – Naomi Osaka NFT 501® Originals Trading Card Drop on Bitski

5:00 p.m. ET – DIY 501®s with Barbie Ferreira on @Levis Instagram

6:00 p.m. ET – 501® Tie-Dye DIY with Rit Dye on @Levis Instagram

8:00 p.m. ET – So Satisfying 501® Customization & Tie-Dye on @Levis TikTok

8:01 p.m. ET – Culture Club on Clubhouse w/ special guests Jaden Smith, Naomi Osaka, Emma Chamberlain, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Barbie Ferreira and special guest host Virgil Abloh

9:00 p.m. ET – Tai Verdes 501® Day Performance on Levi’s Twitch

501 Day product releases include the Levi’s Vintage Clothing 1955 Japan 501 and a Levi’s x Wasted Youth 501 ’93.

Click here for more info on 501 Day. And below, peep a selection of 501 Originals campaign shots: