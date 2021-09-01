Ksubi and Hidji are back for round two.

On Wednesday, the Australian brand and New York street artist unveiled the second collaborative collection, “Family and Friends.” The range consists of 27 pieces that rework Ksubi’s signature patterns and shapes. The capsule includes men’s and women’s ready-to-wear as well as a selection of accessories; all of which were inspired by “the school yard and childhood innocence.”

“About an hour into our first collab launch, Hidji asked me, ‘When’s the next one?’ So I think we were always going to do 2.0,” Ksubi CEO Craig King told Complex. “The response to our first collab took us a little by surprise as it sold out in a couple of weeks. This collection offers the full range of Ksubi’s apparel and accessories so we are looking forward to the response … I loved the nostalgic school yard messaging in this collab — reminding us of simpler times.”

Ksubi and Hidji also teamed up with Travis Rogers of Dnt Watch TV on a gallery pop-up set to launch during New York Fashion Week. Hidji and Dnt Watch TV will design and produce an art installation in SoHo at 35 Howard St., where they will also do live paintings, host art workshops, and showcase 10 international emerging artists. The Ksubi x Hidji limited-edition collection will also be displayed at the pop-up, which will run from Sept. 7-12.

“The events of the last 18 months have had such an effect on all of us but in particular a devastating impact on the arts,” King said. “Right from the start we agreed that we wanted to support emerging artists and use this collab to highlight some undiscovered talent. I heard the old Opening Ceremony store, such a fashion hot spot for innovation was available so we thought where better to bring these ideas together.”

The capsule will drop Sept. 8 at Ksubi’s Greene Street flagship in NYC and its La Brea flagship in Los Angeles. Customers can also purchase the items, which retail between $90-$390, at ksubi.com. The collection will also be available at select retailers following the initial drop.

You can check out the Ksubi x Hidji collection below.