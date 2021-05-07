Following the tragic death of Kentucky Wildcats guard Terrence Clarke, Klutch Sports Group is releasing custom clothing items that will benefit the late basketball college star’s family.

The sports agency’s official Instagram account announced the details on Friday, writing, “Terrence was a son, brother, friend to many, passionate athlete and generous spirit who touched the lives of everyone he encountered. With that legacy in mind, today Klutch Sports Group and the Clarke family are launching the Clarke Family Fund and the TClarke5 Foundation.”

In line with Clarke’s love for fashion, some of his favorite brands, like Chinatown Market, Rhude, and SP5DER, have partnered with Klutch Sports to design the exclusive pieces. All profits will go to the Clarke Family Fund. Each item will include a “TC” logo and can be preordered here. Gifts to the family fun can also be made on that website.

Clarke passed away in a car accident in late April at the age of 19. The incident reportedly happened after a workout session in Los Angeles. In March, he revealed his decision to take part in the NBA Draft, after having only been with the Wildcats for a brief period of time.