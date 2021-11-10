Kith’s new 286-style capsule, marking the second entry in its wide-ranging Fall collection, sees the brand paying tribute to its hometown of New York City while also celebrating its own decade-strong legacy.

The new capsule, dubbed Kith & Kin Fall 2, is comprised of an assortment of outerwear pieces and much more, including the return of familiar silhouettes packed with noticeable updates. Also included are entirely new silhouettes, such as the Pinstripe Double-Knit Coaches Jacket and the Arden Shearling Jacket.

Among the highlights are a range of Yankees and Mets-commemorating pieces, including a Mac Coat and Combo Blazer that boasts Yankees branding. Mets branding, meanwhile, is seen on the Crosby Trench.

Also of note is the fourth iteration of the Arizona and Boston models of Kith and Birkenstock footwear. Newly introduced here is the London silhouette, with sizing available in all three silhouettes for both men and women. Each silhouette of Kith x Birkenstock is made using premium suede materials with genuine shearling lining.

The Kith & Kin Fall 2 capsule will be available starting Nov. 12th via all Kith shops, as well as at 11 a.m. ET on the Kith site. Below, get a closer look at the collection in action via a range of lifestyle shots.

Image via Kith

As part of the rollout, Kith has also shared a new short film titled “A New York Love Story Part II.” Catch that above.