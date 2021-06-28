Kim Kardashian is about to add another major accomplishment to her résumé.

The social media mogul, reality TV star, advocate, and fashion mastermind is taking her SKIMS brand to new heights, as it has now been revealed as the official loungewear for Team USA’s women athletes at this year’s Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

“I am honored to announce that @SKIMS is designing the official team USA undergarments, pajamas and lounge wear for the athletes this year in Tokyo and the same pieces will be available in a capsule collection at SKIMS.COM,” Kardashian wrote on Twitter.

As part of the collaboration, all 626 of Team USA’s women athletes will recieve the full collection, which features sleep and loungewear a press release describes as “breathable, ultra soft and premium.” The collection is set to help athletes cool down, recover, and get some needed rest during the games.

“We’re so proud to be supporting female athletes during the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo,” Kim said in a statement. “These women are incredible role models for younger girls, including my own daughters, showing them that anything is possible if you work hard enough. SKIMS is designed to empower women to feel their best every day and we’re excited to work with Team USA to help spread this message.”

The campaign itself features Alex Morgan, Haley Anderson, Scout Bassett, Dalilah Muhammad, and A’ja Wilson, and was shot by artist and photographer Vanessa Beecroft:

In a string of tweets, Kardashian shared what the Olympics mean to her, writing that she’d hear “every single detail” about the games from Caitlyn Jenner as she was growing up.

“As I would watch the athletes compete, I would grow to understand the dedication and honor being a part of the Olympics embodied,” she wrote. “I traveled w my stepdad and family to all different cities for the Olympic trials, the Olympics and track meets of @Caitlyn_Jenner’s and at every stop I would buy an Olympic t-shirt as a souvenir.”

Kim also wrote that when she got the call to take part in Tokyo 2021, “every moment I’ve spent admiring the strength and energy of the Olympians from the sidelines came full circle.”

Peter Zeytoonjian, senior vice president of consumer products at U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Properties, said, “Our top priority is providing our athletes with the tools and support needed to compete at the highest level, and we’re excited to work with SKIMS to bring this unparalleled level of comfort to Team USA athletes and fans.”

The news of Kim’s involvement with Team USA comes just a week after New Yorker Telfar Clemens was revealed as the designer of Liberia’s Olympic uniforms. Since coming on board, he says he hasn’t “heard a no. Just excitement.”