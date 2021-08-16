Kiko Kostadinov and ASICS have teamed up with California brand Brain Dead to unveil a reimagining of the GEL-FRATELLI sneaker.

The brainchild of Kostadinov and Kyle Ng, the co-branded silhouette arrives in a mismatched design consisting of black polished leathers, mesh inserts, and eclectic muted overlays. Additonal details include metallic contours on the toe box, distinct sole units, and velcro ankle straps. A graphic displaying a half-man, half-fly-headed monster figure accompanies the shoes.

“The GEL-FRATELLI features two distinct siblings that, when paired together, form one singular voice. Left side. Right side. Right brain. Left brain. Sound mind. Sound body. The differences between all sides are bound together by the close relationship, and mutual respect, between all three brands,” an official press release reads.

Limited to just 120 pairs, the Kiko Kostadinov x Brain Dead x ASICS GEL-FRATELLI is available now via the Kiko Kostadinov and Brain Dead web stores as well as in-person via the Brain Dead Los Angeles store.