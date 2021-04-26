The Yeezy Slides made their grand return into the public consciousness on Monday.

Those on the Yeezy Supply mailing list were alerted early Monday morning to a drop of the slides in three familiar colorways: pure, resin, and core. The retail price for the slides, marking a stark difference from the usual Yeezy experience, sit at around $55. At the time of this writing, all three colorways were listed as sold out on the Yeezy Supply site.

Image via Yeezy Supply

For some, these Kanye West universe fixtures are merely foddered for memes. Back in 2019, for example, Snoop Dogg jokingly referred to the slides as “jail slippers.” Select colorways themselves have also been mocked, with some detractors outright calling them “ugly” while poking fun at anyone who would spend money on such a thing.

But money has indeed been spent on them, including—as the aforementioned Yeezy Supply sellout makes clear—on the trio of colorways that dropped on Monday. And as you can see below, fans were more than willing to point out how some of those who were quick to mock the slides were presumably just as quick to buy them.

Image via Yeezy Supply

As for West himself, he’s remained largely absent from the public eye following the announcement of his split from Kim Kardashian. Over the weekend, the Jesus Is King Grammy winner was among those who gathered in Brooklyn to honor the legacy of DMX, who died earlier this month at the age of 50.

The Yeezy team also recently teamed up with Balenciaga for a DMX tribute shirt that went for $200 a piece. On Sunday, TMZ reported that sales of the shirt had raised upwards of $1 million, with net profits set to go toward DMX’s family.