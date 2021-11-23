Puma’s new creative director and fashion savant June Ambrose has just unveiled the brand’s first women’s basketball collection, which comes with a campaign that features WNBA stars Skylar Diggins-Smith, Breanna Stewart, Katie Lou Samuelson, and Jackie Young.

Puma shared a sneak peek of the collection to their Instagram along with a short cut of the longer Hype Williams-directed visuals that go along with it.

When discussing how the collection came together, Ambrose talked to Vogue about actualizing her vision by channeling the fearless nature of women’s basketball into the campaign.

“We knew what the men’s business looked like, but as this is the launch of an entirely new category for Puma, we didn’t know who the female customer was,” says Ambrose. “I had to envision her. I’ve had to discover and serve her within the overall collection through emotion, in a way that would make her feel fearless and powerful—whether she was an athlete or not.”

In terms of working with Hype Williams, someone she already has made magic with for the last three decades, Ambrose said that the collaboration was effortless.

“Whenever I can collaborate with my brother, it’s a blessing,” says Ambrose. “Hype is super intuitive and on the pulse of culture-shifting moments, and to be able to collaborate with him at a time when we are launching something new was perfect. I knew that we would create a moment that we’d look back on and be proud of—just like we did in the ’90s.”

You can check out a snippet of the different pieces included in the collection up top. It has yet to receive an official release date.