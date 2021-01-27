A new lace-up boot from John Elliott, crafted in Italy, launches Wednesday.

The boot features a soft suede calf leather upper, neoprene liner and tongue, rubberized leather rand, a nylon webbing quick-lace system with pull tabs, Italian performance outdoor hiking sole, and a green-branded insole.

The John Elliott team "approached footwear as we do any category—by solving our own problems." The entire footwear range was made in Northern Italy and uses long-lasting materials, including in the Vibram runner, while the boots are built atop authentic Italian outdoor soles. It was key to the team for the range to offer customers a full assortment of possible silhouettes as a way of displaying "the full view of what’s essential" to the variety of fans of the brand.

While the Speed Lace-Up launches Wednesday, fans can expect a full range of silhouettes to follow throughout the spring.

For more on the new footwear possibilities, peep the John Elliott site. Up top, catch a short video detailing the careful craftsmanship behind each shoe, featuring music from Nosaj Thing and art direction by Paulo Rafael. And below, get a closer look at the lace-ups launching Wednesday.