Trolls have found a new mark in Jim Jones.

The Dipset rapper is known to wear his hair in braids, and some observers have wondered why we apparently never witness his braids freshly done. Fans thought about it so much that a new meme is now floating around, comprised of two photos of the 45-year-old with the caption, “It’s like Jim Jones goes to get his hair braided and says ‘When you’re done, brush it.’”

When Jones caught wind of the meme, he posted it to his Instagram account and fired back at the trolls.

“I thought we was supposed to b cool this how yal gone handle me. ‘BRUSH IT’ I’m out F y’all,” he wrote. “‘Sticks n stones’ u know the rest lol. Ps hate yal lol.”

Related Stories

STORY CONTINUES BELOW

Jim Jones performs during week four of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at Barclays Center
Jim Jones Responds to Memes and Jokes About Leonardo DiCaprio Playing Cult Leader With Same Name
Jim Jones attends Stage 48
Jim Jones Explains Clip of Him Seemingly Falling Off Stage During ‘Verzuz’ Battle
50 Cent
50 Cent Trolls Cam’ron With Jadakiss Meme After ‘Verzuz’ Battle

Jones got the meme treatment last month as well, following the news that Leonardo DiCaprio was nearing a deal to play cult leader Jim Jones. Some joked that DiCaprio was actually portraying the rapper instead.

Jones then posted a meme of Leo’s face photoshopped over his body, braids still intact (and actually laid this time), alongside the caption, “I’m a have to show him how to throw up then gang signs He gone need some gang tutoring lol.”

Jones continued, “They said it would b Leo or Denzel I said Leo n me could pass for brothers. Don’t u see the resemblance?”