Trolls have found a new mark in Jim Jones.

The Dipset rapper is known to wear his hair in braids, and some observers have wondered why we apparently never witness his braids freshly done. Fans thought about it so much that a new meme is now floating around, comprised of two photos of the 45-year-old with the caption, “It’s like Jim Jones goes to get his hair braided and says ‘When you’re done, brush it.’”

When Jones caught wind of the meme, he posted it to his Instagram account and fired back at the trolls.

“I thought we was supposed to b cool this how yal gone handle me. ‘BRUSH IT’ I’m out F y’all,” he wrote. “‘Sticks n stones’ u know the rest lol. Ps hate yal lol.”

Jones got the meme treatment last month as well, following the news that Leonardo DiCaprio was nearing a deal to play cult leader Jim Jones. Some joked that DiCaprio was actually portraying the rapper instead.

Jones then posted a meme of Leo’s face photoshopped over his body, braids still intact (and actually laid this time), alongside the caption, “I’m a have to show him how to throw up then gang signs He gone need some gang tutoring lol.”

Jones continued, “They said it would b Leo or Denzel I said Leo n me could pass for brothers. Don’t u see the resemblance?”