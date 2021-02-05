Jesse Jo Stark, who last year dropped several well-received tracks including “Die Young” and “Tangerine,” is coming through with a new drop from her Deadly Doll merch line.

The new pieces from the Deadly Doll line, as Stark explained in a press release, are part of her larger goal of bringing the world a “community of all types of artists” while bucking so-called rules.

“I wanted to make a place where the rules don’t matter n the only thing you gotta be to get in is yerself,” Stark said. “It’s a community of all types of artists that i love. I put my lyrics on a lot of the pieces because writin music is when i feel the most free. deadly doll is an extension of that.”

Jesse Jo, whose parents are Richard Stark and Laurie Lynn Stark of Chrome Hearts fame, put out a track called “Deadly Doll” back in 2017. The track was co-written with previous Demi Lovato and Lana Del Rey collaborator Chris Garcia, and in 2020 saw a revival of sorts with the release of a new official visualizer:

Deadly Doll pieces have received public co-signing from other artists including Kylie Jenner and Dua Lipa. The new pieces launching Friday include a Body Parts sticker sheet ($8), a “Tangerine”-referencing Cooler Than a Quaalude hoodie ($70), a Cooler Than a Quaalude sweatpants ($65), a metallic t-shirt ($45), and a Monster Man mock neck ($48). Fans can also grab a restock of the White Spider crewneck ($50).

For shopping info, click here. Below, get a closer look at the new pieces.