All-around creative Jeff Staple is joining Complex for a free webinar this week.

The fireside chat is part of Streetwear Essentials, a skills-building online program from Parsons School of Design and Complex that features a range of leading creatives from across the world of streetwear.

“So you wanna start a brand. How do you figure out your narrative? What do you want to tell the world?” the Staple Design founder previously said of the inherent difficulties of taking the idea for a new brand and turning it into something tangible. “It’s really hard and it’s really easy at the same time. I also think a lot of young people starting out think that starting a brand is a get-rich-quick scheme and it’s so not. The stuff that you create not only has to convey a meaning but it also has to perform.”

The fireside chat and Q&A with Jeff Staple, hosted by Complex Style Deputy Editor Aria Hughes and focused on how to make it in the current streetwear market, takes place Aug. 25 at 6:00 p.m. Questions from current Streetwear Essentials students will also be answered.

Recently, Staple linked up with Ella Mai to design a new streetwear line commemorating her new album. In case you missed it, catch the resulting clip below:

Last year, Staple partnered with Sprite to give a larger platform to a selection of up-and-coming creatives. A special merch collection was also unveiled, complete with a launch event held at Extra Butter in NYC.