Jay-Z turns 51 today, and while looking at old pictures doesn't merit a reason, we thought it made sense to take a look back at some of his best, most Jay-Z outfits. As someone who has spent a large part of his life in the spotlight, we’ve collectively watched how his style has changed over the years. And whether you liked what he wore or not, his fashion choices influenced how a lot of young men, and women, dressed. Remember when Iceberg got really hot? Or when men where trading their jerseys in for button-up shirts? Hov had everything to do with that.

Now he’s more relaxed with his appearance, but he’s still wearing designer pieces from brands like Rhude, Dior, Fear of God, and Puma, where he holds a creative director position. But read on to see how Hov, and everybody else, used to dress. And shout out to his stylist June Ambrose, who has helped him remain fly throughout the years.