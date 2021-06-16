A chaotic blend between art collective, viral marketing company, and satirical cultural commentators, MSCHF defies the unilateral description we’ve come to expect of 21st century brands. With projects like Satan Sneakers, Spot’s Rampage, and most recently, At All Costs, the minds at MSCHF hold nothing sacred as they challenge consumer motives, callout corporate duplicity, and change the way we interact with ‘drop culture.' At All Costs marks the groups foray into the streetwear scene with the clothes pieces priced from $0-$650, asking the question, is there a limit to how much you're willing to pay for the flex?



Complex News' Aidan Galassetti visited the collective's photoshoot and workshop to check out the collection and dive into the world of MSCHF.



