With Space Jam: A New Legacy arriving in cinemas this week, global lifestyle brand HYPE. have teamed up with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to release a 44-piece capsule collection.

The range features items available for both children and adults and includes T-shirts, loungewear sets, hoodies, joggers and water bottles in a colour palette of red, monochrome, royal blue, green with injections of pink, lilac and neon flashes.

The capsule’s Tune Squad jersey vest and shorts set is obviously a standout piece from the collaboration and features motifs of fan favourites—Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and Marvin the Martian—as well as side panelling, dished hems and a futuristic glitch inspired overlay.

Further offerings include a limited edition, 14-piece collection inspired by the original Space Jam movie. Comprising retro character stills with tie-dye and colour-blocked garments, loungewear sets, hoodies and tees round off the drop alongside a pair of ribbed mid-length socks.

You can cop the HYPE. x ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ collection exclusively at HYPE.’s Carnaby Street Store from July 15 as well as an online release via the brand’s website and select worldwide retailers on July 16.