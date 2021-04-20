It’s not hot enough to wear shorts just yet, and odds are you’re still wearing that same pair of sweatpants since we went into lockdown last year. Although denim once reigned king, we’ve certainly learned that sweatpants are really too comfortable to give up even when things are heading back to normal. Whether you’re one to just wear them in the crib or someone who styles their best fits around their favorite pair, there’s definitely a sweatpant option out there for you. For some inspiration, read on to see how celebrities like Kanye West and Travis Scott style their sweatpants. And if you’re so inclined, buy the exact same ones they wore or consider similar options available from Complex SHOP.
Also Watch
EXPLORE ALL SHOWS
COMING UP NEXT
Complex News
TDE’s MixedByAli Talks Kendrick’s New Sound and Plans for His Audio EngineEar Program
Complex News
YoungBoy NBA’s $540K Bond Could Set Him Free. Here’s a Timeline of His Legal Troubles.
Complex News
Everything We Know About Migos’ ‘Culture III’
Complex News
Solidarity in New York: “Unfortunately in This Country, Dead Lives Matter More”
Complex News
How to Get Waves: With Guapdad 4000 | Complex News
Complex News
A Day in the Life of Jaden Smith
Complex News
What Is NFT? Bobby Hundreds and ThankYouX on the Future of Cryptomedia
Complex News
Daniel Kaluuya on Chadwick Boseman Story, His Unimpressed Mom & Judas & the Black Messiah | 360 With Speedy Morman