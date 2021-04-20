It’s not hot enough to wear shorts just yet, and odds are you’re still wearing that same pair of sweatpants since we went into lockdown last year. Although denim once reigned king, we’ve certainly learned that sweatpants are really too comfortable to give up even when things are heading back to normal. Whether you’re one to just wear them in the crib or someone who styles their best fits around their favorite pair, there’s definitely a sweatpant option out there for you. For some inspiration, read on to see how celebrities like Kanye West and Travis Scott style their sweatpants. And if you’re so inclined, buy the exact same ones they wore or consider similar options available from Complex SHOP.