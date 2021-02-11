Sneakers were around long before 1985. But it isn’t hyperbole to say that sneaker culture as we know it today began in large part due to the arrival of Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker, the Air Jordan 1, in the mid-’80s.

Over three decades later, the Air Jordan 1 is arguably bigger than it’s ever been. While OG colorways like the “Bred,” “Royal,” or “Shadow” are still the gold standard for plenty of people, Jordan Brand hasn’t slowed up its efforts to add to the extensive catalog of colorways. These days, 60+ colorways of the 1 releasing in a year isn’t uncommon. Music’s biggest stars like Travis Scott and J Balvin have outfitted the high-top with their own unique colorways too. But you don’t need to be a stylish celebrity to rock some 1s. Chances are, even your homie who knows nothing about sneakers has added a pair of 1s to his wardrobe at this point. With the exception of maybe a pair of white Air Force 1s or black Chucks, the Air Jordan 1 is the model that symbolizes sneakers as a whole for many people.

We could go on for much longer about the Air Jordan 1. Actually, we did. But the next step after you acquire a pair of 1s is knowing how to rock them. By no means is this meant to be a definitive ruling on the matter. Consider it more of a gentle nudge in the right direction if you find yourself looking for some answers.

With 1s hitting new levels of mainstream exposure each passing week, we felt it was time to give some tips to the masses. All things considered, the 1 is pretty versatile, but there are still a few pointers to consider. From the right pair of pants to the perfect way to make your pair of 1s stand out from the pack, check out our guide on how to wear Air Jordan 1s below.