The house of Karl Lagerfeld has announced details for the launch of an exclusive capsule collection with designer Kenneth Ize, a 2019 finalist for the LVMH Prize.

The Spring/Summer 2021 capsule marks a fusion of Nigerian and European style and sees Ize working with Karl Lagerfeld’s design director Hun Kim. The collection focuses on fresh takes on ready-to-wear staples, as well as gender-neutral styles and accessories completed by fabrics sourced from Nigeria. Leather components, meanwhile, all comply with environmental standards put forth by the Leather Working Group.

“This was such an incredible experience,” Ize said in a press release. “It allowed me to play with the brand’s existing style codes and expand my own approach to design. I hope the public falls in love with the result.”

Style adviser Carine Roitfeld, who proposed and curated the collaboration, added that she was “certain” the late Karl Lagerfeld “would have loved the collection and its exploration of color and culture.”

Karl Lagerfeld CEO Pier Paolo Righi echoed Roitfeld’s comments.

“Kenneth shares Karl Lagerfeld’s vision for innovation, craftsmanship, quality and authenticity, and we are excited to bring the fruits of this collaboration to the public,” Righi said.

The Karl Lagerfeld x Kenneth Ize collection will be available online at the Karl site and elsewhere starting July 7. The collection will also be available in select Karl stores. Below, get a glimpse at the collection.