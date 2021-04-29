Hood by Air has launched its new Veteran collection, described in a press release on Thursday as a “new uniform” that signals what’s to come in 2021 from designer Shayne Oliver.

The collection, available now at the Hood by Air site, brings comfort and convenience to a utilitarian aesthetic by way of pieces featuring everything from graphic military undertones to neutral colors. Veteran marks the next chapter of the label’s Prologue era, which kicked off in 2020 when HBA announced its formal return to the fashion world.

Further detailing the inspiration behind the Veteran pieces, Oliver explained to GQ’s Rachel Tashjian on Thursday how the latest from Hood by Air is integral to the experiential space between its 2020 legacy-reflecting archival project and the future.

“This collection is meant to cleanse the palate as well as introduce a fresh cohesive taste to the meaning of a ‘dress code,’” Oliver said. “In Between H13A and further into the full Genesis Prologue Era, this collection also serves as a luxurious precursor in the form of a uniform.”

In March, HBA kicked its Prologue era into high gear with an early reveal of the larger campaign’s lead imagery starring fashion icon Naomi Campbell. The Prologue era is billed as a “distillation of ideas” produced in collaboration with Oliver’s Anonymous Club for Hood by Air. The Campbell-starring campaign, available to revisit here, was released as a “pre-collection” to HBA’s formal return.

Below, see a selection of campaign images from the Veteran collection. And for more info, hit the HBA site.