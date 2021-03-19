A new collaborative collection from HOKA ONE ONE and thisisneverthat has arrived.

The limited collection, which draws inspiration from the intersection of streetwear and mountain-tech attire, boasts a special edition colorway of the Speedboat 4 shoe and an apparel-focused capsule that’s intended for everything from everyday exploration to active use.

“Before working with HOKA, thisisneverthat had never developed true performance products,” Jinwoo Park, Designer of Special Projects for thisisneverthat, explained. “The collaboration combines thisisneverthat’s unique aesthetic vision with two of HOKA’s defining features: its technical prowess and its signature blue color.

For Gretchen Weimer, VP of Product at HOKA ONE ONE, the collaboration marks a “union” of two creative voices.

“The HOKA x thisisneverthat collab is the union of premium performance and premium streetwear, with the end result being greater than the sum of its parts,” Weimer said. “This partnership between two bold and innovative brands provides a totally new perspective on how our shoes and apparel can empower people to move all day in comfort and style.”

Included among the collection is the TINT x HOKA Speedgoat 4 ($160), a wind-resistant pullover ($120), a performance short ($80), a T-shirt ($45), a bucket hat ($69), and a performance crew sock ($15).

You can purchase the sneakers on Complex SHOP here. The capsule is available here.

