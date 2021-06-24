After months of anticipation, Fragment Design and Maserati have finally lifted the curtain on their automobile collaboration.

The partnership—first teased back in January—stemmed from the car-maker’s Fuoriserie customization program, which allows customers to create a Maserati to fit their distinct needs and tastes. Fragment designer/founder Hiroshi Fujiwara was tapped to reimagine the brand’s Ghibli sports sedan, infusing the model with his signature, all-black streetwear aesthetic. The end result is the limited edition Operanera and Operabianc vehicles that, as Maserati put it, embody “the innovative and creative souls of both Hiroshi Fujiwara and Maserati.”

“They are more than just cars,” the company stated in press release. “They are symbols of the deconstruction of convention, a re-birth of hope, and are unmistakable statements of intent.”

One of the special edition Ghiblis is presented with a glossy, opaque black exterior, and the other in glossy white, opaque black exerior. Each of the cars are equipped with 20-inch matte black Urano wheels, and feature Fragment branding on the C pillar as well as the grille. The dark color scheme continues with the interior, which includes premium leather and Alcantara seats, a contrasting trident logo on the head rest, as well as dark blue seatbelts.

But that’s not all. The code “M157110519FRG” is displayed underneath the triple side air ducts. The first four characters of the alphanumeric tag are the Ghibli ID code, while the following four characters are the date (Nov. 5, 2019) of Fujiwara and Centro Stile Maserati’s first meeting. The last three letters are, of course, a nod to the Fragment brand name.

You can get a closer look at the special edition Ghibli designs below. Only 175 models will be produced for global distribution.

The brands have also confirmed the release of a collaborative capsule collection, but have yet to announce when it’ll arrive. Stay tuned for more details.