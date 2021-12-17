Building on its recent HH-118389225 collaboration with Sage Nation, Helly Hansen has recently unveiled the Fall/Winter collection from its archive-inspired subline.

Taking inspiration from Helly Hansen’s one hundred and forty-year history in technical sailing apparel, and in particular, the ÆGIR Offshore Collection, Capsule 212 — or FW21 — utilises the brand’s core components, professional-grade fabrications, and technologies to deliver a seasonal capsule that features a refined visual aesthetic and colour palette.

The HH 5-1 STORM COAT — arguably the stand-out garment in the collection — can be styled in five different ways and features 3L performance shell fabrication, an interchangeable spray hood with a raised cowl collar, removable panels, zip-off hoods, and reflective details for heightened visibility.

Similarly, the HH FLOW PARKA — which incorporates the brand’s H2FlowTM system — features a temperature regulation system that keeps its wearer warm by storing hot air, while also allowing cooling through ventilation zippers.

Fall/Winter 2021 also sees the return of the iconic Reversible Puffer program seen in previous collections with adaptability at its core. These jackets can not only be worn 2 ways but also feature zipper docking for the collection’s range of modular spray hoods.

The Helly Hansen HH-118389225-212 FW21 collection is available to cop now from the Matches webstore.