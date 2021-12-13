After dropping the first instalment of its cosy winter collection last month, French skate brand Hélas returns with its second winter drop, offering timeless comfortable sets and premium fabrics.

Once again cosy remains a key focus this season, as the drop welcomes a selection of welcoming and functional garments. Teddy Jackets, Relief Hoodies and oversized tees feature alongside Frou Buckets and utility-inspired pants, which have become essential to the brand in recent years. Hélas’ second seasonal offering also sees a graphic and refined added to the mix, as its HCC HORSE line offers a number of pyjama outfits that have been designed to keep you warm at home.

Captured by photographer Marius Chanut, the lookbook follows model Paul Denaux around the streets of Paris, keeping warm in some of the brand’s most eye-catching winter pieces.

The full Hélas Winter Drop 2 is set to land on December 11 and will be available via the Hélas webstore.