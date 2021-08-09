The New York-based lifestyle brand Grungy Gentleman has linked up with the NBA for a special run of t-shirts and shorts celebrating the Los Angeles Lakers, the Los Angeles Clippers, the New York Knicks, and more.

The collection, featuring t-shirts for $60 and shorts for $85, is part of Grungy Gentleman designer and founder Jace Lipstein’s larger aesthetic vision for the league.

“My vision for our NBA guy is rocking a luxury matching set paired with a vintage watch [and] clean trainers,” Lipstein says. “Shorts come down to fit, fabric, and comfort. I obsessed over these three characteristics to create a pair of NBA shorts that customers will wear forever.”

Other teams represented in the collection include the Brooklyn Nets, the Boston Celtics, the Miami Heat, and the Philadelphia 76ers. The pieces have been designed with an eye toward maintaining the Grungy Gentleman ethos, which posits the “grungy gentleman” as someone with both a rebellious spirit and a thoughtfully curated closet.

Below, get a closer look at the collection via a sampling of official campaign shots. For shopping info, as well as more on the Grungy Gentleman brand’s other projects, peep the site.

Image via Grungy Gentleman x NBA

Image via Grungy Gentleman x NBA

Image via Grungy Gentleman x NBA

Image via Grungy Gentleman x NBA

Image via Grungy Gentleman x NBA

Image via Grungy Gentleman x NBA

Image via Grungy Gentleman x NBA

To see pieces from the collection in action, watch the brand’s recently released campaign short: