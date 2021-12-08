GCDS, or God Can’t Destroy Streetwear, is an Italian brand founded by, Giuliano and Giordano Calza, a pair of rule-breaking brothers in 2015. The duo continues to push boundaries in Milan by creating more eco-friendly pieces and embracing gender-inclusive styles.
As a result, they’ve gained major global attention. To drum up even more excitement, GCDS recently dropped a holiday collection featuring exclusive gift sets. All hype aside, you’ll instantly see just how practical and useful these new releases are. So bring on the cheer by adding all the items below to your shopping list.
Faux Fur Logo Hat
Price: $170
Bucket hats aren’t just for summer. GCDS’ Faux Fur Logo Hat made entirely out of cotton is a fuzzy winter staple that’s ready to protect your giftee from chilly temperatures. Being cozy has never looked so good.
Faux Fur Lover Gift Box
Price: $650
Don’t stop at the hat, buy the Faux Fur Lover Gift Box—which also includes a matching bag and slippers—to ensure the special someone on your list is toasty from head-to-toe. It’s a bundle of cold weather goodies that just keep on giving.
Cute Tape Logo Socks
Price: $50
Socks are a mainstay stocking stuffer for the holidays, so why not go the extra mile with this rare pair? Even if you opt for no one to see them, this accessory is still worthy of drip. Then again, if you do want to show them off, the length is high enough to turn heads.
Edibles Gift Box
Price: $320
For the culinary connoisseur who likes to eat and look fresh, the Edibles Gift Box is your answer. An assortment of munchies can be baked from scratch in the cake pan with a refreshing drink on the side, thanks to the box’s ice cube tray. But wait, it also comes with what will soon be your recipient’s new go-to tee, which is guaranteed to impress the crew in case the decadents don’t.
Cute Tape Logo Sweater
Price: $530
The spirit of the season wouldn’t be complete without a versatile pullover anyone can dress up or down. Enter: the Cute Tape Logo Sweater, a stylish essential made from wool, acrylic, and alpaca.
Xmas Crewneck
Price: $290
Take the guessing work out of knowing what to wear to a holiday sweater party with this Xmas Crewneck. Show off the luxurious warmth of this intentionally oversized garment: just don’t go too wild or you might wake the sleeping elf on the back.
Logo Lounger Box
Price: $220
Rest is priceless, so give the gift of a good night’s sleep with the Logo Lounger Box, including pajamas, an eye mask, and even an ash tray.