GCDS, or God Can’t Destroy Streetwear, is an Italian brand founded by, Giuliano and Giordano Calza, a pair of rule-breaking brothers in 2015. The duo continues to push boundaries in Milan by creating more eco-friendly pieces and embracing gender-inclusive styles.

As a result, they’ve gained major global attention. To drum up even more excitement, GCDS recently dropped a holiday collection featuring exclusive gift sets. All hype aside, you’ll instantly see just how practical and useful these new releases are. So bring on the cheer by adding all the items below to your shopping list.