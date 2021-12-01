After teaming up back in 2019 for a quintet of Authentic C Pro sneakers, Fucking Awesome and Vans have reunited to create the UltimateWaffle EXP silhouette. Partnering with Fucking Awesome co-owner Anthony Van Engelen, the new sneaker is bought to life using the SturdyStitch process.

This method creates a durable-yet-flexible upper which has been designed for increased abrasion resistance and breathability. Sturdy Stitch, is a TPU-based thread typically used for technical embroidery, that has been heat pressed to form a breathable monomesh base. The SturdyStitch upper is then reinforced with multiple layers across the toe cap to protect high wear areas, as well as a singular layer around the eyestay and heelcounter.

Elsewhere, other technical elements include the use of RapidWeld technology is used to add structure to the midfoot and vamp, as well as a translucent UltimateWaffle outsole construction. This outsole combines a built-in UltraCush insole with an internal stabilizing shank for more cushioning, durability, and support. Finally, the shoe is finished with LuxLiner sock-like interior.

Check out the shots below. You can cop The Fucking Awesome x Vans UltimateWaffle EXP on December 9 at select retailers as well as vans.com.