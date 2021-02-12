Frye and August Alsina have linked up to raise awareness and money for Feeding America, a non-profit aimed at getting food in the hands of those in need.

The partnership is part of the brand’s Spring 2021 campaign, shot by Robert Nethery, which sees Alsina in his hometown of New Orleans wearing boots and sneakers from the new collection. For every pair of Melissa and Bowery boots sold throughout this month, Frye will donate $10 to Feeding America, an organization the brand has long been involved with in similar awareness campaigns.

“Help us give hunger the boot,” Alsina said in a PSA shared to his Instagram:

As both Alsina and Frye said in statements on social media, the COVID-19 pandemic means as many as 50 million people in the U.S. could be facing hunger. The goal of this latest Frye effort is to donate 3 million meals. As explained in Alsina’s post above, it only takes $1 to provide at least 10 meals on behalf of local member food banks.

Image via Frye/Robert Nethery

Last month, Kate Leone—the chief government relations officer for Feeding America—praised POTUS Joe Biden’s signing of an executive order that provides federal food assistance to families in need.

“The pandemic and economic downturn have made it harder to ensure families have enough to eat,” Leone said at the time. “We look forward to continuing to work with the Biden Administration to address the hunger crisis in the United States.”

For more info on the Frye x Alsina partnership, click here.