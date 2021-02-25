Canadian luxury apparel brand Mr. Saturday and cannabis brand Edition have collabed to create Edition Correspondence Club, a collection of loungewear and high-end cannabis accessories. Inspired by the perfect Saturday afternoon, the capsule is meant to emulate the feel of vintage hotels and previous lives.

The comfy clothing in the collection was made for the pandemic homebody, while keeping in mind the romance in loneliness.

The capsule aims to bridge the gap between cannabis, fashion, and design. “With the Edition Correspondence Club, we wanted to create the essential pieces that we would need for that elevated cannabis experience, from what we wear to the products we use while consuming,” says Edition CEO and co-founder Ryan Roebuck.

Also contributing to the capsule is CoFo design, who were featured in our list of 20 Gifts for Canadians Who Love Weed. The doob tube and one-hitter made especially for the collection are both plated in 24K gold.

“Finding cannabis accessories that match my lifestyle and taste level was an honest challenge, and made me realize that I had something to say about what cannabis use looks like for someone like me,” says Joey Gollish, founder and designer of Mr. Saturday. “Crafting this capsule was an exercise in pairing the wardrobe essentials of a Saturday at home with elevated cannabis accessories that are part of the Mr. Saturday universe.

Five percent of the proceeds from the collection will go toward The Black Solidarity Fund, an initiative that aims to support Black Canadians through social services, arts and culture, and mental health supports.