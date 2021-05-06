While fans await the arrival of Certified Lover Boy, Drake has shifted his attention to Mother’s Day. The rapper and entrepreneur is celebrating the holiday with a new set from his wildly popular candle collection exclusively on Postmates from Friday, May 7 through Sunday, May 9.

Drake’s Better World Fragrance House candle will come free with a minimum $50 order on Postmates from a specific list of restaurants in New York City and Los Angeles.

The NYC eateries include STK Downtown, STK Midtown, Tao Uptown, Tao Midtown, Lavo, Nobu Fifty Seven, and Nobu Downtown. Meanwhile, L.A. residents can score a candle by ordering from Nice Guy, Craig’s, BOA Steakhouse West Hollywood, BOA Steakhouse Santa Monica, Katana, TAO, Blue Ribbon Sushi, Nobu LA, and Nobu Malibu.

The announcement comes several months after Drake made his first foray into the world of scented candles. In December, the 34-year-old announced his Better World Fragrance House line with five scented candles: Sweeter Tings, Williamsburg Sleepover, Good Thoughts, Muskoka, and Carby Musk.

Arguably the most popular of Drake’s scented candles, Carby Musk, which retails at $80, made headlines last year for actually smelling like the Boy himself. According to InStyle, the candle exudes a “smooth musk fragrance” that is as “introspective as an interpretation of your beautiful self, yet extrovertive as how you would want others to see your bold and brilliant self.” The scent features notes of musk, ambers, cashmere, suede, and velvet, and here’s the kicker, it “actually smells like Drake.”

On the same day of the Postmates announcement, Drake shared an Instagram teaser for Better World Fragrance House’s “first scent series releasing May 9th”: