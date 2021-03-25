Don C has crafted a new cap inspired by aesthetic cues found in the Hummer EV’s interior and exterior, marking his first design collaboration with GMC.

Image via Don C x GMC

The Just Don x Hummer EV hat, which notably echoes back to the signature Just Don strapback hat, features a depiction of the Hummer EV’s grille and also incorporates the ballistic fabric and non-leather found in the vehicle itself.

“What I really appreciate about this project is the insight GMC gave me about the truck,” Don C, who revealed the hat with LeBron James on Thursday, said in a press release. “I’ve worked on projects where the product I’m complimenting maybe isn’t available to see yet, or it’s not coming out until after the product I’m working on so the continuity isn’t there. But that definitely wasn’t the case with this project. From the onset, the first meeting was me seeing a prototype of the car, and them asking my input on things that would make it more thoughtful.”

Image via Don C x GMC

Speaking on the Just Don hats’ legacy, Don C noted that he doesn’t usually bother with them anymore due to the snakeskin controversy. In this new take, the snakeskin details have been updated as sustainable canvas.

“Sustainability is important to everyone right now,” he said. “I’m not a professional in it. I’m looking for bigger companies with more resources to help us pave that path. To me, Nike and Adidas need to be the frontrunners of saving the planet because they have the resources and technology to get it done. Then, bless the rest of us with that information. I’m not a frontrunner in this technology. I need the big companies to help with that and not just come up with marketing terms to appease the audience.”

Image via Don C x GMC

And as for the current status of Don C’s work with Nike and Jordan, the storied designer confirmed that remains in progress.

“I’m still working with Nike and Jordan,” Don C said. “I love Nike and Jordan. You can’t be mad at me also setting up shop. That’s all it is. I’m independently doing my thing, but it doesn’t mean I’m not continuing to work with my partners.”

Below, get a closer look at the new Just Don x Hummer EV hat. The limited-edition cap is going for $125, with sales launching at 12:00 p.m. ET on Thursday via the Just Don site. The Hummer Super Electric Truck, meanwhile, will be available later this year.

Image via Don C x GMC

Image via Don C x GMC

Image via Don C x GMC