The results of a “creative conversation” between Dior Homme creative director Kim Jones and Sacai designer Chitose Abe were unveiled on Monday.

Launching later this year, the new Dior x Sacai capsule marks a “fusion of the identities and cultures” of the French and Japanese fashion houses. A total of 57 pieces are featured in the collection, which boasts a reworked Dior logo in which Sacai is represented in the letter “i.”

Speaking with Women’s Wear Daily for a feature published Monday, Jones noted he has a longstanding appreciation for—and friendship with—Abe. In fact, Jones and Abe initially began discussions about a collaboration of this variety back during Jones’ tenure at Louis Vuitton as the house’s artistic director of menswear.

And as Abe added, her friendship with Jones stands as a pivotal foundational element of the collaboration’s success.

“Whenever I decide to do a collaboration, it always needs to be equal between the two parties,” Abe said. “This is very important for me. Neither one should be considered better or have more power in the project.”

The Dior x Sacai collection launches in November. Below, peep a selection of official campaign photos shot by Brett Lloyd.

During his aforementioned Louis Vuitton era, Jones pulled off a similarly industry-shaking collab by linking up with Supreme. Supreme x Louis Vuitton was unveiled in full in 2017, immediately becoming quite possibly the most discussed collaboration of the year, and beyond.