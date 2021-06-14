The results of a “creative conversation” between Dior Homme creative director Kim Jones and Sacai designer Chitose Abe were unveiled on Monday.

Launching later this year, the new Dior x Sacai capsule marks a “fusion of the identities and cultures” of the French and Japanese fashion houses. A total of 57 pieces are featured in the collection, which boasts a reworked Dior logo in which Sacai is represented in the letter “i.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dior Official (@dior)

Speaking with Women’s Wear Daily for a feature published Monday, Jones noted he has a longstanding appreciation for—and friendship with—Abe. In fact, Jones and Abe initially began discussions about a collaboration of this variety back during Jones’ tenure at Louis Vuitton as the house’s artistic director of menswear.

And as Abe added, her friendship with Jones stands as a pivotal foundational element of the collaboration’s success.

“Whenever I decide to do a collaboration, it always needs to be equal between the two parties,” Abe said. “This is very important for me. Neither one should be considered better or have more power in the project.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mrkimjonesOBE (@mrkimjones)

The Dior x Sacai collection launches in November. Below, peep a selection of official campaign photos shot by Brett Lloyd.

During his aforementioned Louis Vuitton era, Jones pulled off a similarly industry-shaking collab by linking up with Supreme. Supreme x Louis Vuitton was unveiled in full in 2017, immediately becoming quite possibly the most discussed collaboration of the year, and beyond.