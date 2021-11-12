Clothes are the base of every outfit, but accessories set the mood and add flavor. In the case of Diesel’s new watch and jewelry collection, that mood is effortlessly cool and confident. The pieces were designed to bring out your inner urban punk, a bold aesthetic that isn’t afraid to break the rules.

Complete with iridescent colors, leather studs, and more, Diesel held nothing back with this collection. One thing’s for sure, these aren’t your average accessories. But don’t worry, there’s no reason to feel intimidated. As you’ll see below, these silhouettes have a way of elevating your go-to closet staples. Scroll and see all the ways these small accessories can make a big impact in your everyday fits.