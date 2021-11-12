Clothes are the base of every outfit, but accessories set the mood and add flavor. In the case of Diesel’s new watch and jewelry collection, that mood is effortlessly cool and confident. The pieces were designed to bring out your inner urban punk, a bold aesthetic that isn’t afraid to break the rules.
Complete with iridescent colors, leather studs, and more, Diesel held nothing back with this collection. One thing’s for sure, these aren’t your average accessories. But don’t worry, there’s no reason to feel intimidated. As you’ll see below, these silhouettes have a way of elevating your go-to closet staples. Scroll and see all the ways these small accessories can make a big impact in your everyday fits.
The Not-So-Classic Canadian Tuxedo
Clusher /// $495 | Griffed /// $345
Denim on denim outfits prove you can never have too much of a good thing. And Diesel echoes that with the prominent colorblocked face on its Clusher watch and the maximalist yellow and black stripe on its Griffed strap. Take your cues from Diesel and remember there are no limits on style.
Bigger Is Better
Throw On a Dog Tag
DX1314 /// $105
A tee alone may not turn heads, but adding Diesels’ shiny silver DX1314 dog tags to the mix can change your look completely, adding a dash polished-yet-punk verve to this basic. So, if an extra edge is what you’re looking for, these tags are the way to go.
Subtle Steel
DX1309 /// $105 | DX1310 /// $95
Soft sweaters are a fall essential. To make them stand out, we recommend juxtaposing that cozy weave with hard, stainless steel bracelets. You can layer Diesel’s DX1309 and DX1310 on top of one another or wear them on their own. Go ahead and make a statement like never before.
Non-Basic
Rasp /// $240
A white T-shirt is always clean and fresh, but it usually requires some help to achieve its full potential. The Rasp watch’s two-tone face, three-hand dial, and vivid strap can be that help, offering all the amplification you need. We bet no one’s going to think your tee is plain when you pair it with this boundary breaking accessory.