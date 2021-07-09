Devin Booker is not only a star for the Phoenix Suns but is also a vintage car enthusiast.

So much so, that he’s doing a car giveaway. Booker has partnered with Foot Locker on a contest where fans can win a vintage 1975 Chevy Impala that will have a trunk brimming with Foot Locker surprises.

The giveaway is included in Foot Locker’s virtual NBA Finals experience, titled #FLHomeGame. In order to get a chance to win the car, fans can follow @FootLocker on Twitter during the NBA Finals Game 2. Foot Locker will share the rules for the challenge on their Twitter account.

There are also other experiences fans can win, including a grooming experience with Andy Mendoza, barber to Jalen Rose; shopping spree with Courtney Mays, stylist to Chris Paul; and a virtual lesson with Isaiah “Jelly” Washington. Fans can also win sneakers and apparel from Nike, Reebok, and Puma. The full list of prizes can be viewed here.

Booker’s love for vintage cars is widely known at this point, particularly since he’s pulled up to multiple games in a bevy of classics.