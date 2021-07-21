With his long-awaited sophomore album set to drop later this week, South London rapper Dave has today unveiled his exclusive Elements collection with UK streetwear giants Trapstar.

Out this Friday, July 23, We’re All Alone In This Together is the follow-up to Dave’s 2019-released, platinum-selling debut album, Psychodrama, which went on to win the Mercury Music Prize and Album Of The Year at The Brits.

This partnership between Dave and Trapstar was bound to happen one day; the rapper has been spotted wearing the London-based brand’s clothing countless times over the years.

Items from the Elements collection comprise a selection of black and white tees, with a box-logo graphic incorporating the album artwork and a Trapstar motif, along with hoodies—incorporating the artwork on the back and down the arm, and Trapstar’s “T” logo on the front—as well as black jogging pants with a pink strip on the outer.

You can cop the ‘Elements’ collection by Trapstar x Dave via the Trapstar webstore now. Take a closer look at some of the pieces below.