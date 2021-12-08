Danner has linked up with Yosuke Aizawa’s White Mountaineering label for two unique twists on one of its most famed silhouettes.
After teaming up for a release back in 2020, the pair have now turned their attention to Danner’s Willamette Valley, which has been updated with a zip-up cover on the upper for added protection. Removable thanks to its two-way specification, each shoe can be worn as a regular lace-up or with its rugged zip details.
A chunky sole is aided by a sturdy heel which sits beneath two suede and nylon uppers. Finally, each shoe is finished off with subtle branding on the cover and to the rear.
You can cop the White Mountaineering x Danner Willamette Valley collab on December 10 via the atmos Tokyo webstore.