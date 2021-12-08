Danner has linked up with Yosuke Aizawa’s White Mountaineering label for two unique twists on one of its most famed silhouettes.

After teaming up for a release back in 2020, the pair have now turned their attention to Danner’s Willamette Valley, which has been updated with a zip-up cover on the upper for added protection. Removable thanks to its two-way specification, each shoe can be worn as a regular lace-up or with its rugged zip details.

A chunky sole is aided by a sturdy heel which sits beneath two suede and nylon uppers. Finally, each shoe is finished off with subtle branding on the cover and to the rear.