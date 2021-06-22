Having launched several incentives and pop-ups within the city, Amsterdam-based label, Daily Paper has opened the doors to its first permanent flagship store in London.

Describing London as a “home away from home” the Soho-based outpost follows a flurry of campaigns and collaborations with talents and creative teams across the city, with a series of in-house produced performances, showcasing grassroots talents from across the UK, also launching as part of the chapter.

Spanning across two floors, the 200sqm has been designed as a hub for community events and gatherings. Upon entering, visitors are greeted into the space via a small bridge and dark green stairwell. Both a skylight and full window façade allow an abundance of natural light to occupy the area, which contrasts against more industrial elements, such as a characteristic brick wall and display units.

In an ode to the label’s Afro-centric roots, further details include a custom floor mosaic – depicting a lion, a leopard and an eagle – reflecting the founders country of origin, Ghana, Morocco and Somalia respectively.

Check out images of the new store below and head to 14-16 Great Pulteney Street, Soho, W1F 9ND London to see it live in the flesh.