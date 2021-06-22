Having launched several pop-ups in London, Amsterdam-born brand Daily Paper has opened the doors to its first flagship store in London.

Describing London as a “home away from home”, the Soho-based outpost follows a flurry of campaigns and collaborations with talents and creative teams across the city, with a series of in-house performances showcasing grassroots talent from across the UK.

Spanning across two floors, the 200sqm has also been designed as a hub for community events and gatherings. Upon entering, visitors are greeted into the space via a small bridge and dark green stairwell. Both a skylight and full window façade allow an abundance of natural light to occupy the area, which contrasts against more industrial elements, such as a characteristic brick wall and display units.

An ode to the label’s Afro-centric roots, further details include a custom floor mosaic—depicting a lion, a leopard and an eagle—reflecting the founders’ heritage of Ghana, Morocco and Somalia.

Check out images of the new store below and head to 14-16 Great Pulteney Street, Soho, W1F 9ND London to see it live in the flesh.