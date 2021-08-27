Guardians of the Kicks, Crep Protect are expanding their arsenal with a new duffle bag.

Boasting a tactile design, the four-sneaker bag features waterproof pockets, increased padding, and velcro dividers. The dividers will enable customers to customise the bag to their specific sneaker rotation, ensuring their kicks don’t get squashed or misshaped on their travels.

The bag is finished off with a wide-weaved shoulder strap and a gunmetal grey zipper, furthering its sleek presentation. It’s not just sneakers, though. The bag makes its multipurpose nature clear: whether you’re jetting abroad and need something sturdy tot put your stuff in, or you’re heading to the gym, Crep Protect’s duffle bag has you covered.

The Crep Protect Sneaker Bag is available from the official Crep Protect webstore.