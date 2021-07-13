If shopping sustainably is at or near the top of your agenda, then you probably already know a thing or three about ThriftCon, the nation’s premier vintage clothing and collectible event wherein vendors come together in celebration of all things thrift.

On July 18, ThriftCon will bring the experience to the NRG Center in Houston, Texas. And thanks to a new contest beginning today, you could have a shot at scoring free tickets and an assortment of ThriftCon merchandise.

Up for grabs for the winner is the following: two tickets to ThriftCon in Houston, a Thank You for Thrifting T-shirt, an I’d Rather Be Thrifting tee, a Thank You for Thrifting tote bag, a Big Haul oversized tote bag, a Red Enemy tee, a ThriftCon logo keychain, and a Thank You for Thrifting sticker.

Image via Complex

Entry is obtained by visiting the Complex Style Instagram and liking and posting an emoji comment on the applicable post. Users may only sign up a maximum of one time during the contest, with one entry received per sign-up. A winner will be selected via a random drawing on or about July 15. The sweepstakes launches on July 13 and runs through 11:59 p.m. EST on July 14.

For more info, including rules and eligibility, click here.

“ThriftCon originated out of the necessity to cater to the growing vintage community of resellers, collectors, and streetwear enthusiasts,” ThriftCon founders David Bywater, Mario Conte, and Ken Meade previously said of their goal with the ThriftCon experience. “We wanted to bring that community together under one roof and give vendors an opportunity to have their pieces in front of thousands of buyers and educate people on a more sustainable way of living.”

For more on ThriftCon, hit the site.