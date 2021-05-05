In celebration of the 50th anniversary of their oft-referenced Hilltop commercial, which should be of particular interest to fellow Mad Men enthusiasts, Coca-Cola is linking up with a slew of other brands for the new 1971 Unity Collection.

Included in the anniversary-marking campaign are special collections from more than 25 fashion and beauty labels, including PacSun and Morphe. Others tapped by the Coke empire for the endeavor include PopSockets, Casetify, Samsung Tafi AR, Spirit Jersey, Grade Africa, Fifth Sun, Loft, Ripple Junction, Chaser, Only & Sons, Freman Shoes, Timex, Smeg, Rookie Roller, Starter, Bumpboxx, Rolla’s Jeans Christopher Radko, Funko, Mark Feldstein, Koolatron, Round 2, Picnic Time, Vintage Vending, Castline, Tai Apparel, AMC Textil, and Blue Ocean.

“The original campaign sentiment of love and unity is as powerful today as it was in 1971,” Kate Dwyer, Senior Director of Global Licensing for Coca-Cola, said in a press release on Wednesday. “These new collections showcase the timeless values of peace, inclusiveness, diversity and optimism in a way that is very relevant today and is authentically Coke.”

Collections from the 1971 Unity campaign will be launched globally on a rolling basis throughout this summer and into early fall. Pieces will be available at various retailers, with an abbreviated range of options also going live on May 24 at Coca-Cola’s online shop.

Below, see a selection of official 1971 Unity Collection campaign imagery, as well as a look at some of the pieces included in capsules from PacSun and Morphe. And for more info on all things 1971 Unity, click here.