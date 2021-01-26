Coach's heritage in craftsmanship and Champion's authority in authentic athletic apparel come together in a new limited edition collection.

The collection, announced today as an exclusive, boasts designs from both brand's respective archives. Fans can look forward to collaborative takes on leather bags, leather joggers, sweaters, shearling jackets, and more.

You'll also notice new branding bringing together Coach's storypatch with Champion’s iconic "C" logo, as well as a playful approach to mixing materials and fabrics, i.e. pairing Champion's Reverse Weave with Coach's sweater knit.

The collection will be available worldwide starting Feb. 2, with assorted pieces able to be shopped via Coach retail stores and/or the Coach site here.

Below, get an exclusive look at the limited edition collection before it goes global: