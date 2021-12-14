London-based label Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY and Fred Perry are continuing their ongoing relationship with their second collaborative capsule. The co-release once again takes some of Fred Perry’s most iconic pieces and fuses them with influences from youth culture, individualism, and punk spirit.

The collection takes inspiration from the British “Nu Rave” scene, an era of music in the mid-2000s where indie rock and electronic musicians combined to celebrate the late Madchester and rave music scenes. This cultural period is referenced through the use of metallic thread on shirting, while knitwear arrives in a rave-inspired combination of “Fiery Red,” “Fair Aqua” and “Classic Blue”. The mismatched theme extends onto the knitted rugby shirt, which combines different knit textures and gauges.

Arguably the highlight from the collection is the colour-blocked bomber jacket, which features a frosted hem and cuffs and contrasting flap pockets. The jacket is rounded out with a dark blue padded interior, complete with a “doodle print” designed by Charles Jeffrey.

The collection is available now from both the Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY and Fred Perry web stores.