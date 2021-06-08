In an ode to headspace and commemorating time alone, menswear imprint, Percival has linked up with Champion for a collaborative capsule complete with quirky embroidery.

It follows the Hackney-based label’s substantial investment from growth capital investor VGC Partners, with the new collection featuring an array of Champion silhouettes updated with creative embroidery motifs which breezily reflect the duo’s laid-back outlook for the range.

Dubbed “Daydreaming”, highlights from the collection include a plethora of seasonal and neutral tones. Key pieces include heritage Champion Reverse Weave sweats, hoodies and T-Shirts, marked with Champion branding and subtle creative tweaks.

The collection will be available via the Percival website from Thursday June 10 and the Percival pop-up store at 7 Marshall St, London, W1F 7EH, from Friday June 11.

Get a closer look at the Champion x Percival collection below.