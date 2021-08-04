Champion has just unveiled its second drop as part of the brand’s ongoing celebration of Muhammed Ali.

Inspired by the boxer’s power of inspiration, items from the collection combine athletic attributes and luxe fabrics with a sports-inspired aesthetic. Comprising a range of wardrobe essentials — including hoodies, T-shirts, shorts and sweatpants in neutral tones and vibrant colourways — with other details carrying elements of Ali’s Olympic uniform, including an embroidered Olympic Laurel Leaf.

Further references to Ali’s career include from quotes the athlete, reading, “Champions aren’t made in gyms,” and “Champions are made from something they have deep inside them- a desire, a dream, a vision.”

Check out the shots below and cop the Champion x Muhammed Ali collection exclusively on Champion’s website now.