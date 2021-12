It’s been a good year for streetwear brands, particularly those in Canada. Whether it was huge business moves or collaborations people haven’t stopped talking about, the north’s streetwear scene has been making serious waves.

So, as we see out another year, here are 11 Canadian brands that made a lot of noise in 2021, including those that represented the country at this year’s ComplexCon. Watch our convo with said brands below and scroll on for the full list.