Finding the perfect gift for someone can be a challenge. But just as important as who you’re buying for is where you’re buying from. This season, avoid the basic presents from big box retailers by copping something with a little more personality and a lot more positive impact. We made a list of unique gifts from BIPOC-owned Canadian brands, and made sure to include something for everyone on your list. Because nothing is more in the spirit than socially conscious shopping, and everything on this list is the opposite of cheugy.