Players at this year’s NBA All-Star Game will be staying warm in style thanks to a collaboration by Canada Goose and L.A.-based brand Rhude. The two brands will release limited-edition Canada Goose freestyle vests to be worn by the players selected for the 2021 All-Star teams.

Branded with the NBA logo on the back and the Canada Goose and Rhude logos on the front, the vests are an expansion of the parka collection given to players at the 2016 NBA All-Star Game, which took place in Toronto. Earlier this year, Canada Goose launched their most sustainable parka yet, moving them forward in their goal to “keep the planet cold and the people on it warm.”

All-Star reserves were announced earlier this week. No Raptors players were chosen, marking the first time Toronto players won’t be participating in the game since 2013.

The 2021 NBA All-Star Game will be held on March 7th in Atlanta, GA.